Cwm LLC Sells 267 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Murphy USA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.29.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley bought 1,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,580. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $420.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.44 and a 52-week high of $561.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $424.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.44.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.44%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

