Cwm LLC Sells 454 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,683,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 423,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 187,290 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,493,000 after purchasing an additional 166,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 541.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG opened at $210.01 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.22 and a fifty-two week high of $212.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.30 and its 200 day moving average is $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

