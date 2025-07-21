Cwm LLC Sells 626 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.45% of NACCO Industries worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 105.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NACCO Industries by 30.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NACCO Industries by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th.

NACCO Industries stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.67. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.81%.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

