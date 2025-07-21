Cwm LLC Sells 794 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.34.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $1,115,699.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 380,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,543,564.80. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $2,211,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 399,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,864,376.10. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 957,666 shares of company stock valued at $117,576,223. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $145.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 315.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.44. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

