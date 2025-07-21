Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,859,000 after acquiring an additional 928,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,706,000 after purchasing an additional 91,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,257,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $680,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,177 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $655,953,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,656,000 after buying an additional 345,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $141.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $205.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.66.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

