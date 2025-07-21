Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after buying an additional 69,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DCOM opened at $28.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Dime Community Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $51,160.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,327.36. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DCOM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

