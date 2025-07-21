Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Diodes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIOD

Diodes Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $54.98 on Friday. Diodes has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $84.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 99.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $332.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.28 million. Diodes had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 378.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Diodes by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Diodes by 85.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 299.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the second quarter worth about $554,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.