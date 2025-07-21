Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Shares Bought by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) by 721.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,438,000.

NYSEARCA DUST opened at $25.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

