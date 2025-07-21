Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 202,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,325.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $465.95 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $500.55. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $466.13 and a 200 day moving average of $460.71.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.