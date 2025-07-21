Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $71.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $595,518.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 143,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,495.44. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.