DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Holdings Boosted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $137.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $115.59 and a 1 year high of $140.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.20.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

