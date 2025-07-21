Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 806 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 106.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $283.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.49 and a 1-year high of $291.54.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total transaction of $1,383,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 544,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,743,860.12. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,278,592. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

