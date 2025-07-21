Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,364 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $1,443,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 34.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,231.40. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,720 shares of company stock worth $2,150,965 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.86.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $149.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

