Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,989 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,985,000 after purchasing an additional 207,719 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,377 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,431,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,682,000 after buying an additional 312,551 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

