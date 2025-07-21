Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 101,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 209.8% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 395,292 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 75.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 31,077 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 186,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $41.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.4133 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.