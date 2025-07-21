Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,876 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,219.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IPG opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

