Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AAON were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in AAON by 613.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in AAON by 652.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of AAON by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of AAON by 81.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 37,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $3,651,959.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,714.80. The trade was a 36.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $914,617.92. The trade was a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,451. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

AAON Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $78.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $144.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.30.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.16 million. AAON had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.