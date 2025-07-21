Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $277,000 Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 627.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

ESE stock opened at $196.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $198.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.21.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

