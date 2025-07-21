Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $303,000 Holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,724,498,000 after acquiring an additional 108,619,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 950.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,661,672,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.1%

LRCX opened at $100.66 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.