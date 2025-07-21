Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $192,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,751,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,454 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,838,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,038,000 after buying an additional 2,812,151 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,137,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,832,000 after purchasing an additional 774,693 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “cautious” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Macy’s Price Performance

M opened at $11.95 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $18.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Macy’s had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 37.06%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

