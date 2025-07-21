Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $311,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,820,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5,396.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,081,000 after purchasing an additional 646,504 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $100,456,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,257,000 after purchasing an additional 487,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,017,000 after acquiring an additional 404,958 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CHKP opened at $215.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $169.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point set a $260.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Streaming Stocks to Watch as Subscribers Drive Growth
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- America Wants Drone Dominance: Are These Stocks Ready to Soar?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Retailers Poised to Outmaneuver Tariff and Recession Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.