Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $227,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 629,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,118,000 after purchasing an additional 310,481 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,954,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,351,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,662,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,923,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB opened at $95.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $82.71 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

