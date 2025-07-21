Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $284,000 Investment in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 820.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $167,000.

NYSE:BUR opened at $14.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.67. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 33.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $3,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,385.20. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Perla sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,511.20. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,700 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BUR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded Burford Capital to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

