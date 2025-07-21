Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $92.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average is $92.06. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

