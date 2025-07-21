Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 2,354 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.0%

JCI stock opened at $108.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $149,054.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 141,860 shares in the company, valued at $14,869,765.20. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

