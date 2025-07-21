Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $304,000 Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 107.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $171.82 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $130.69 and a one year high of $202.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.55 and its 200-day moving average is $179.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.18 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

