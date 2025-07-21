Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $344,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 83.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,377,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,077.90. This trade represents a 12.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.