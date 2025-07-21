Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 46,265 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,409 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 76.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.15.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $26.00 on Monday. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.