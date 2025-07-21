Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,463,000 after buying an additional 610,234 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,932,000 after buying an additional 129,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,592,000 after buying an additional 75,250 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,017,000 after buying an additional 278,760 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after buying an additional 481,912 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $347.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.82. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $364.00.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.59, for a total value of $3,495,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 641,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,241,009.60. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total value of $35,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,892,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,648,619,900.80. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,001,515 shares of company stock valued at $661,862,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

