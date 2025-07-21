Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 60,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 194,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 140,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 73,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,417.60. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AM

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of AM opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $291.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.45%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.