Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 786.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enpro Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $204.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $214.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.40.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.23 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.98%. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NPO. Sidoti upgraded Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enpro in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

