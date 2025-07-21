Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 588.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

EOSE opened at $5.87 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo sold 270,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $1,854,834.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,109,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,545.74. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 36,173 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $248,146.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,980.64. This trade represents a 27.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 758,886 shares of company stock worth $4,827,806 over the last ninety days. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOSE. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

