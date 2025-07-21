FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,411,000 after buying an additional 94,668 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 505,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,079,000 after acquiring an additional 66,861 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,536,000 after buying an additional 429,028 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FDS. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.9%

FDS opened at $432.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $444.72 and a 200-day moving average of $445.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.69 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

