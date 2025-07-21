Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDRR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4,895.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $55.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $583.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $55.65.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

