First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC's holdings in First Solar were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,136.85. This trade represents a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,181.84. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $175.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $262.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on First Solar from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Glj Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.37 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.87.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

