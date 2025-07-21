First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

UCON opened at $24.84 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

