Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Stock Position Raised by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 222.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,871,000 after acquiring an additional 168,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,093,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,596,000 after acquiring an additional 107,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,391,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,971,000 after purchasing an additional 273,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,986,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,954,000 after buying an additional 1,523,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fluor from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

In other Fluor news, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 870,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,660,723. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,320 shares of company stock worth $4,870,182 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fluor Stock Up 2.0%

FLR stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. Fluor Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

