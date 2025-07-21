FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGG) Shares Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGG – Free Report) by 188.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF by 103,266.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF Stock Down 0.6%

DOGG stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

About FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (DOGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent level of income with a secondary objective of providing capital appreciation. The fund invests in a concentrated portfolio of equally weighted, high dividend-yielding, large-cap US stocks, options, and short-term Treasury securities.

