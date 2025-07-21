FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $180,000.

Shares of BATS FDEC opened at $47.12 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

