G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 54,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,674.70. This trade represents a 10.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $999.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.38. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $583.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

