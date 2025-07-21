Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Shares Up 44.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) shot up 44.4% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,487,813 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,084% from the average session volume of 125,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Grid Metals Stock Up 44.4%

The firm has a market cap of C$13.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

