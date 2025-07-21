Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Shares Up 44.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) shot up 44.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,487,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,084% from the average session volume of 125,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Grid Metals Trading Up 44.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$13.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.28.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

