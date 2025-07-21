Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Shares Up 44.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) shot up 44.4% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,487,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,084% from the average session volume of 125,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Grid Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.