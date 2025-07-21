Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading 44.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 44.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,487,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,084% from the average session volume of 125,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$13.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.28.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

