Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,195 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 17,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,733 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,835 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

