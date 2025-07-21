Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Stock Price Up 21.4% – Still a Buy?

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shares rose 21.4% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 628,394 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 564% from the average daily volume of 94,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$12.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

