Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Trading 21.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shot up 21.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 628,394 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 564% from the average session volume of 94,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$12.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47.
Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.
