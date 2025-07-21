Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Trading Up 21.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) rose 21.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 628,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 564% from the average daily volume of 94,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

