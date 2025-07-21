Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 131.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hasbro by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $77.81 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

