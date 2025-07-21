Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Hayward by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Hayward Price Performance

HAYW stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. Hayward had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $860,108.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,854,268. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Further Reading

